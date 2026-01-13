A New Iranian Revolution?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview4044A New Iranian Revolution?Trita Parsi on unrest in IranJan 13, 2026∙ Paid4044ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Beinart Notebook to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Beinart NotebookA conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.A conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedRecent EpisodesAmerican Progressives Must Support the Protests in IranJan 12Pure Power PoliticsJan 9The Jewish Establishment’s Attacks on Mamdani Aren’t Only IllogicalJan 5“This Was a Failure”Jan 4Maduro AbductedJan 4The Palestine Exception to Free Speech Rarely Ends with PalestineDec 29, 2025How Ultra-Orthodox Jews View ZionismDec 28, 2025