This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Diana Buttu, a Palestinian lawyer and political analyst based in Haifa. Since this war began, I’ve struggled to understand why most Israeli Jews support it. I discussed this last week with the Iranian, Jewish, and Israeli writer and translator Orly Noy. But sometimes, the people who best understand a society are those who live within it as outsiders. It’s that experience of marginality, of seeing things from below, that often animates the insights of Black writers in the US and long animated the insights of Jewish writers in Europe. That’s why I’m turning to Diana, a Palestinian in Haifa, to help understand Jewish Israeli society in this awful moment. She’s someone I’ve been learning from for a long time. And I’m grateful to have the chance to do so again this Friday. Please join us.

Share

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.