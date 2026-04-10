This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and the author of three remarkable books on the relationship between the United States, Israel and Iran. For as long as I’ve followed Trita’s work, he’s been warning that if hawks in Washington got their way, we would end up with the kind of catastrophe we’re witnessing in the Middle East. I want to ask him whether the Iran ceasefire will hold and what Iran, the Middle East and the world will look like going forward.

Please join us.

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Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.