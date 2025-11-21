The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

A Short History of the Gaza Strip

Historian Anne Irfan discusses her new book
Nov 21, 2025
Anne Irfan is an expert on Palestinian refugee rights, the UN and UNRWA. She is a Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Race, Gender and Postcolonial Studies at University College London (UCL). She has previously taught at the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, and the University of Sussex.

I invited her to talk about her latest book, A Short History of the Gaza Strip.

Topics include:

  • Gaza before the British Mandate for Palestine

  • Gaza under Egyptian control (1948-1967)

  • How Islamism became a central political force in Gaza

  • How Israel’s destruction of Gaza today is the culmination of their mutual history

  • How the culture of Gaza is distinct from other Palestinian regions

There will be no Zoom call today or next Friday.

