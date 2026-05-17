Abdul El-Sayed on Being Targeted by AIPAC

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Our guest is Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for Senate in Michigan, whose Democratic primary has become the most hotly contested in the nation. El-Sayed has been attacked for saying that both Israel and Hamas have acted in evil ways, for campaigning with Hasan Piker and for calling Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal. He recently declared that “AIPAC and Israel are not the same as Judaism and the Jewish people” and that “The most dangerous thing they’ve tried to do is extend the definition of antisemitism to include a foreign government.”

(If El-Sayed’s opponents want to do an interview, they’re welcome to be in touch).

This conversation was co-sponsored by Jewish Currents.

Topics include…

Why American healthcare is a disaster

How to talk to Republicans

Sanctions against Israel

How to raise money ethically

Why Israel doesn’t equal Jews

Dealing with the anti-Israel right

Being a Muslim politician in America

A plan to change the Supreme Court

Reminder

There will be no Zoom call this Friday, but midweek I’ll be sharing a conversation with Sari Bashi and Issa Amro about sexual torture in Israeli prisons and attempts to undermine reporting on it by Nicholas Kristof and others.