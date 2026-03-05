The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

America’s Threat to the World

Aslı Bâli on Trump’s imperial madness
Mar 05, 2026
Our guest is Aslı Ü. Bâli, the Howard M. Holtzmann Professor of Law at Yale. Given the magnitude of what the US, with Israel, has now done, I wanted to talk about more than just Iran, about the kind of global power the United States has become, and what it means, not just for the safety of people in the Middle East, but for people across the world. Aslı is the most brilliant thinker I know about international law, American foreign policy, and the Middle East. I’m grateful she made time for this conversation.

Topics covered:

  • What has changed in America’s foreign policy under Trump?

  • Why is the US acting in ways that, even from a selfish perspective, seem so irrational?

  • Did the collapse of the counterweight of Soviet power contribute to this rise in American aggression?

  • How America Firsters like Tucker Carlson might restrain America, and how they endanger it

  • Israel in the driver’s seat

