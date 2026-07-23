This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time: Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guests will be Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, contributing opinion writer at The New York Times, co-host of Pod Save the World and author, more recently, of All We Say: A History of the United States in 15 Speeches, and Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine/Israel program at the Arab Center, Washington DC. We’ll discuss the Democratic Party’s rapid transformation on Israel-Palestine: What explains it, what are the new terms of debate, how will this shift shape the midterms and the 2028 presidential election. And will Republican politicians follow suit?

Please join us.

Share

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.