This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time: Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Brad Lander, who last week won the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th district. Brad’s victory is a milestone: A Jewish politician, running on his support for Palestinian rights, winning in one of the most Jewish districts in the country. Even a few years ago, it would have been unimaginable. We’ll talk about what Brad learned in his campaign, about where he agrees and disagrees with the other insurgents who won last week in New York City, about how he’ll deal with the AIPAC-aligned Jewish members of Congress he’ll meet in Washington, and about the 1920 congressional race in the Lower East Side, which he believes presaged the race he just won.

This conversation will be co-sponsored by Jewish Currents.

Please join us.

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Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.