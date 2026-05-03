Where Cenk Uygur and I Disagree

Our guest is Cenk Uygur, co-creator and host of The Young Turks, a popular progressive political show. Cenk and I largely agree about the war in Iran and US policy towards Israel, but I’ve been uncomfortable with some of his comments about Israel’s role in America’s wars. I’m grateful to Cenk for being willing to publicly discuss my concerns—as well as sharing his critiques of me.
Topics include…
Israel’s influence on American politics
Tucker Carlson, enemy or ally?
The responsibility of Jews and Jewish leadership in opposing Israel