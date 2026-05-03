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Where Cenk Uygur and I Disagree

The progressive commentator and I are aligned on most of the big questions, but we decided to dig into some of the areas we differ
May 03, 2026
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Our guest is Cenk Uygur, co-creator and host of The Young Turks, a popular progressive political show. Cenk and I largely agree about the war in Iran and US policy towards Israel, but I’ve been uncomfortable with some of his comments about Israel’s role in America’s wars. I’m grateful to Cenk for being willing to publicly discuss my concerns—as well as sharing his critiques of me.

Topics include…

  • Israel’s influence on American politics

  • Tucker Carlson, enemy or ally?

  • The responsibility of Jews and Jewish leadership in opposing Israel

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