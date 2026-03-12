This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Chris Hayes, host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNOW and the Why Is This Happening? Podcast. He’s also author most recently of The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Chris sits at a difficult and crucial intersection, between the progressive world (he’s the former Washington editor of The Nation) and mainstream television. I want to talk about how he navigates it, including on Israel-Palestine, what progressives should understand about the American media, and how his work has changed given the perils now facing American democracy.

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.