This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time: Friday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Munther Isaac, a Palestinian minister and theologian based in the West Bank. He gained international attention for his Christmas 2023 sermon, Christ in the Rubble. We’ll talk about Palestinian life in the West Bank, Munther’s critique of Christian Zionism, his views of Hamas and his interview with Tucker Carlson.

Please join us.

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Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.