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Christian Anti-Zionism

Pastor Munther Isaac on his theology of Palestinian liberation
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Our guest is Munther Isaac, a Palestinian minister and theologian based in the West Bank who runs the Bethlehem Institute for Peace and Justice. He gained international attention for his Christmas 2023 sermon, Christ in the Rubble. We talk about Palestinian life in the West Bank and Munther’s critique of Christian Zionism.

Topics include:

  • How Isaac’s understanding of scripture leads him to a very different worldview than American conservative Christians like Mike Huckabee

  • Maintaining faith in a just God in an unjust world

  • Christian-Islamic relations within Palestine

  • Responding to the argument that a Muslim-dominated Palestine would oppress other religions

  • The Christian basis for non-violent resistance

  • How to think about Tucker Carlson

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