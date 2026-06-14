Christian Anti-Zionism

Our guest is Munther Isaac, a Palestinian minister and theologian based in the West Bank who runs the Bethlehem Institute for Peace and Justice. He gained international attention for his Christmas 2023 sermon, Christ in the Rubble. We talk about Palestinian life in the West Bank and Munther’s critique of Christian Zionism.

Topics include:

How Isaac’s understanding of scripture leads him to a very different worldview than American conservative Christians like Mike Huckabee

Maintaining faith in a just God in an unjust world

Christian-Islamic relations within Palestine

Responding to the argument that a Muslim-dominated Palestine would oppress other religions

The Christian basis for non-violent resistance

How to think about Tucker Carlson

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