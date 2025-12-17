This week’s zoom call will be at A SPECIAL TIME: THURSDAY AT 2 PM Eastern.

In light of the Chanukah massacre in Sydney, we’ll talk to Sarah Schwartz, a human rights lawyer who grew up in Sydney, and is the founding executive officer of the Jewish Council of Australia, a Jewish community organization founded to fight against antisemitism and all forms of racism, and to support Palestinian freedom and justice. We’ll talk about the unique history of the Jewish community in Australia, about the rise of antisemitism there and about how to combat it while also opposing bigotry against all people.

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.