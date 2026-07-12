The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Darializa Avila Chevalier on Zionism, October 8, and Her Experience in the West Bank

I speak with the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th District
Jul 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Our guest is Darializa Avila Chevalier, who just won the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s 13th district. Avila Chevalier has attracted controversy for her views on Israel-Palestine, among other issues. But the interviews with her that I’ve seen haven’t probed those views in depth. I want to better understand her beliefs about October 7, about Zionism, and about what would constitute a just future in Israel-Palestine.

This conversation was co-sponsored by Jewish Currents.

Topics include:

  • What she saw in the West Bank

  • Why she went to a rally on October 8

  • Working with Zionists in the Democratic Party

  • How she wants Columbia University to change

  • Becoming Muslim in this anti-Muslim political environment

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Peter Beinart.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture