Darializa Avila Chevalier on Zionism, October 8, and Her Experience in the West Bank

Our guest is Darializa Avila Chevalier, who just won the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s 13th district. Avila Chevalier has attracted controversy for her views on Israel-Palestine, among other issues. But the interviews with her that I’ve seen haven’t probed those views in depth. I want to better understand her beliefs about October 7, about Zionism, and about what would constitute a just future in Israel-Palestine.

This conversation was co-sponsored by Jewish Currents.

Topics include:

What she saw in the West Bank

Why she went to a rally on October 8

Working with Zionists in the Democratic Party

How she wants Columbia University to change

Becoming Muslim in this anti-Muslim political environment

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