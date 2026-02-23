The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

February “Ask Me Anything” Tomorrow

January AMA video is here
Feb 23, 2026
The February “Ask Me Anything” Zoom will be tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb 24, from 11am-12pm Eastern time.

January AMA is above. Topics include:

  • Mark Carney’s speech

  • the role of University Hillels

  • the intelligence of Zionists

  • Gaza and the West Bank today

  • Report from Minnesota

  • how we speak of our opponents

  • weighing truthfulness against political expediency

  • speaking to progressives and liberals

  • polling Jews

The monthly AMA live session and full video is a special perk for Premium paid subscribers. Sample Q&A from last month’s session is for everyone. Thanks so much to all for your support at any level.

The link is below for Premium subscribers. (A Substack glitch fails to distinguish between subscription tiers in these messages. You can review the various options here.)

This post is for subscribers in the Premium (AMA) plan

