February “Ask Me Anything” Tomorrow

Share

The February “Ask Me Anything” Zoom will be tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb 24, from 11am-12pm Eastern time.

January AMA is above. Topics include:

Mark Carney’s speech

the role of University Hillels

the intelligence of Zionists

Gaza and the West Bank today

Report from Minnesota

how we speak of our opponents

weighing truthfulness against political expediency

speaking to progressives and liberals

polling Jews

The monthly AMA live session and full video is a special perk for Premium paid subscribers. Sample Q&A from last month’s session is for everyone. Thanks so much to all for your support at any level.

The link is below for Premium subscribers. (A Substack glitch fails to distinguish between subscription tiers in these messages. You can review the various options here.)