This week’s Zoom call will be at a special time: Thursday at 1 PM Eastern.

Our guest will be Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories and author of the new book, When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine. She has been sanctioned by the Trump administration, which has barred her from entering the United States and frozen her assets here. We’ll talk about her new book, her investigations into Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank, her views of US, European and United Nations policy toward Israel, the criticisms of her, and about what it’s like to live under US sanctions.

Please join us.

This conversation is co-sponsored by Jewish Currents.

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Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.