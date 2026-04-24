How Hasan Piker Sees the World

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Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker has been much in the news of late. He first rose to fame as a producer and host for The Young Turks, where he created the news series The Breakdown. Today, he’s one of the most-watched creators on Twitch, frequently collaborating with political figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to engage younger people in political activism. We agree on a lot, so I thought it would be better to focus in this chat on some of our disagreements, and thankfully, Hasan was game.

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