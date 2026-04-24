How Hasan Piker Sees the World

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker has been much in the news of late. He first rose to fame as a producer and host for The Young Turks, where he created the news series The Breakdown. Today, he’s one of the most-watched creators on Twitch, frequently collaborating with political figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to engage younger people in political activism. We agree on a lot, so I thought it would be better to focus in this chat on some of our disagreements, and thankfully, Hasan was game.
Topics include…
Defining imperialism
The fall of the Soviet Union and its impact on the world
South Africa’s ANC versus Hamas
Forms of resistance
using the term “Nazi”