How to Think About Boycotts

Given the controversy over my talk at Tel Aviv University, I thought it would be interesting to talk to two experts on boycotts.

Zackie Achmat is a veteran South African political activist and a leading authority on the role of boycotts in the anti-apartheid movement. Mazin Qumsiyeh is founder and volunteer director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University and the author of Popular Resistance in Palestine: A History of Hope and Empowerment, which chronicles non-violent protest in Palestinian history.

We spoke about the history of boycotts in both places, the ethical dilemmas they create, and whether or not they work.

