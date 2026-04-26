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"I Lost My Parents on October 7th, But I Won Aziz."

Maoz Inon and Aziz Abu Sarah, an Israeli and a Palestinian who have both known tragedy, on the road to justice and peace
Apr 26, 2026
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Our guests are Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon, co-authors of the new book, The Future is Peace. Aziz, a Palestinian born in the West Bank, saw his brother die from injuries sustained while held in an Israeli prison. Maoz, a Jewish Israeli born on a kibbutz near Gaza, lost both of his parents on October 7, 2023. Somehow, both men have turned their suffering into activism for justice and peace. We talk about their personal journeys, about the challenges of joint Jewish and Palestinian struggle and about how they maintain their faith in a better future in Palestine and Israel despite the horrors occurring there every day.

Topics include…

  • how grieving is different depending on one’s side of the power dynamic

  • the charge of normalization

  • how to think about hatred as a response to trauma

  • the willingness to speak with those who killed loved ones

  • the changes that must happen in the US

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