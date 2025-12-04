Jeremy Ben-Ami Thinks I Made a Mistake

Share

Recently, Jeremy Ben Ami wrote an essay criticizing my apology for speaking at Tel Aviv University. I thought it would be a good idea to have him on to explore our differences. Though we finished the conversation still at odds, I’m grateful for the opportunity to disagree humanely. I continue to grapple with these issues and will continue to seek various points of view to engage with.

Tomorrow I’ll be sharing my conversation with two experts on boycotts: South African activist Zackie Achmat, and Palestinian scholar, Mazin Qumsiyeh.

Reminder!

There will be no Zoom call tomorrow (Friday), but we will be posting the video for all.