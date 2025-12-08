Lessons from the Satmar Chassidim

Share

A list of ways to help Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank

This week’s Zoom call

This week’s zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM. Our guest will be Mahmoud Mamdani, the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University, and father of the mayor-elect of New York City. We’ll talk about Professor Mamdani’s new memoir about his family’s experience in Uganda, his research on the similarities— and differences— between settler-colonialism in South Africa, Israel-Palestine and the United States, and about the values he taught his son, Zohran.

This week’s call will be cosponsored with Jewish Currents.

Ask Me Anything

Our next Ask Me Anything session, for PREMIUM subscribers only, will be this Wednesday, December 10, from 11-12 AM Eastern time.

Cited in Today’s Video

Mishpacha magazine’s profile of Rabbi Moishe Indig, the chief political strategist of the Satmar chassidim in New York.

Things to Read

(Maybe this should be obvious, but I link to articles and videos I find provocative and significant, not necessarily ones I entirely agree with).

In Jewish Currents (subscribe!), Will Alden dives deep into what happened after October 7 at UCLA.

Mohammed R. Mhawish on Israel’s Orwellian surveillance regime in Gaza.

I spoke last month at Columbia Journalism School.

A Message from Abir Elzowidi

I want to share what life looks like right now for my brother Hossam, his wife Miriam, and their children in Gaza. Every morning, they open their eyes with the same question: “How do we make it through another day?” With so little available, your generosity is the only reason I’ve been able to send them funds for food, clean water, rent, and essential medication. Truly, you are the reason they are still holding on.

Hossam, Miriam and their children remain on the medical evacuation waitlist — one family among more than 26,000 people hoping for their chance to leave. The border is still closed, and all they can do is wait with patience and prayer.

The war has not paused. Airstrikes continue without warning, and no place offers real safety. Winter has made their struggle even heavier. Their shelter is still standing, but the apartment they rent is ripped open by shrapnel and bullet holes. When it rains, the water pours straight inside. They’ve covered the walls with nylon to keep out the cold, but there is no electricity, no heat, and no gas — only a freezing darkness.

Your support is not just financial help. It is hope. It is protection. It is the small light that keeps them going in a place where so many have none. It gives them the strength to wake up tomorrow and try again.

Transcript

