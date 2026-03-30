March “Ask Me Anything” Tomorrow

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Premium Annual (AMA) episodeThe full episode is only available to Premium Annual (AMA) subscribersSubscribe to watchMarch “Ask Me Anything” TomorrowFebruary AMA video is hereMar 30, 2026∙ Paid21ShareThis post is for subscribers in the Premium Annual (AMA) planUpgrade to Premium Annual (AMA)Already in the Premium Annual (AMA) plan? Sign inThe Beinart NotebookSubscribeRecent PostsWhy America Never Learns18 hrs agoMeanwhile, in LebanonMar 29What Would Heschel Say?Mar 23“This Is Our Home”Mar 22Thoughts on the Michigan Synagogue AttackMar 16Chris HayesMar 15When Your Country Attacks Your HomelandMar 11