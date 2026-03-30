The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Premium Annual (AMA) episode

The full episode is only available to Premium Annual (AMA) subscribers

March “Ask Me Anything” Tomorrow

February AMA video is here
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid

This post is for subscribers in the Premium Annual (AMA) plan

© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture