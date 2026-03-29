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Meanwhile, in Lebanon

Rami Khouri on Israel's less-discussed war
Mar 29, 2026
∙ Paid

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In the shadow of the war with Iran, Israel is doing terrible things in Lebanon: demolishing homes, killing more than one thousand people, displacing close to a million from their homes and perhaps pushing the country toward civil war. To discuss all this, our guest is Rami Khouri, a deeply knowledgeable commentator on Lebanese and international politics. He is Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the Issam Fares Institute at the American University of Beirut, Director of the Anthony Shadid Archives Research Project, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Arab Center in Washington and author of the Rami G. Khouri Substack.

Topics include:

  • a primer on Hezbollah

  • Hezbollah’s motives

  • Israel’s goals in Lebanon

  • Lebanon’s interests vis-à-vis Israel and Hezbollah

  • How the French colonial heritage effects Lebanese politics today

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