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Mehdi Hasan on Being a Muslim Immigrant in Trump’s America

The former MSNBC host and founder of Zeteo on straddling outsider and insider status
Apr 19, 2026
∙ Paid

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Our guest is Mehdi Hasan, formerly of MSNBC and now founder and editor-in-chief of Zeteo. Mehdi isn’t only one of the most important progressive voices in American media. He’s also a Muslim who cares deeply about his faith, and about reconciling it with his progressive principles. For several years now, we’ve held a running conversation, mostly in private, about what it means to be a progressive Muslim, or a progressive Jew, when others of our faiths scorn the principles of human equality, and when white Christian nationalists run the United States. I’m grateful we had a chance to continue that conversation publicly.

Other topics include…

  • Mehdi’s upbringing

  • why the mainstream media is so docile

  • drawing the line on who he will or won’t engage with

  • distinguishing between Zionism and Judaism and confronting those who don’t

  • distinguishing between real antisemtism and false accusations

  • Mehdi’s influences

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