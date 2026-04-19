Mehdi Hasan on Being a Muslim Immigrant in Trump’s America

Our guest is Mehdi Hasan, formerly of MSNBC and now founder and editor-in-chief of Zeteo. Mehdi isn’t only one of the most important progressive voices in American media. He’s also a Muslim who cares deeply about his faith, and about reconciling it with his progressive principles. For several years now, we’ve held a running conversation, mostly in private, about what it means to be a progressive Muslim, or a progressive Jew, when others of our faiths scorn the principles of human equality, and when white Christian nationalists run the United States. I’m grateful we had a chance to continue that conversation publicly.
Other topics include…
Mehdi’s upbringing
why the mainstream media is so docile
drawing the line on who he will or won’t engage with
distinguishing between Zionism and Judaism and confronting those who don’t
distinguishing between real antisemtism and false accusations
Mehdi’s influences