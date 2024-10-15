The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Costigan's avatar
Charles Costigan
Oct 16, 2024

Thank you PB for airing this discussion with Mr Shahada, if he can combat cynicism in the face of this horror, I must also do my part.

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Block's avatar
Elizabeth Block
Oct 16, 2024

The link in the email didn't work as a link. I had to copy and paste it. I guess that should have been a tip-off that I couldn't get in. Next time, if there is a next time .......

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture