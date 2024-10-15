Ta-Nehisi Coates on Why He Wrote about Palestine and Israel
Our guest is the award-winning author and journalist, Ta-Nehisi Coates. His new book, The Message, chronicles his trip to Palestine and Israel (alongside trips to Senegal and South Carolina) and meditates on why some people’s stories are told and others are erased. We’ll talk about how he came to write about Israel-Palestine, about how victims become victimizers, about the backlash he’s experienced since the book came out, and about the forces that keep Black writers from shaping public debate about America’s role in the world.
This episode was cosponsored with Jewish Currents and the Foundation for Middle East Peace.
