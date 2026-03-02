The Beinart Notebook

Nader Hashemi on Why the Iranian Regime Won’t Collapse

Mar 02, 2026
Nader Hashemi is Director of the Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding and an Associate Professor of Middle East and Islamic Politics at Georgetown University. We spoke about the roots of America’s antagonism with the Islamic Republic, comparisons between Iran and Cuba, and why Iranians deserve a democratic revolution but Trump and Netanyahu won’t create one.

