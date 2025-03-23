The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Nadia Abu El-Haj: “Mahmoud is Not Safe”

Video/Podcast
Mar 23, 2025

Today, we continue our discussion of the assault on academic freedom, especially for pro-Palestinian activists, with Columbia University’s Nadia Abu El-Haj. She is Ann Whitney Olin Professor in the Departments of Anthropology at Barnard College and Columbia University and Co-Director of the Center for Palestine Studies. She just published an essay in The New York Review of Books entitled, “Mahmoud is Not Safe,” about the detention of Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil.

Share

click to purchase and for tour dates

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture