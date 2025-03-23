Today, we continue our discussion of the assault on academic freedom, especially for pro-Palestinian activists, with Columbia University’s Nadia Abu El-Haj. She is Ann Whitney Olin Professor in the Departments of Anthropology at Barnard College and Columbia University and Co-Director of the Center for Palestine Studies. She just published an essay in The New York Review of Books entitled, “Mahmoud is Not Safe,” about the detention of Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil.
Transcript
Nadia Abu El-Haj: “Mahmoud is Not Safe”
Video/Podcast
Mar 23, 2025
The Beinart Notebook
A conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.A conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.
