“People’s Feet Need to be Held to the Fire.”

Our guests are Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, co-host of Pod Save the World, and author of All We Say: A History of the United States in 15 Speeches, and Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine/Israel program at the Arab Center, Washington DC.

We discuss the Democratic Party’s rapid transformation on Israel-Palestine.

Topics include:

What the next phase of Israel debate might be

The 2028 presidential landscape

Who should advise the next Democratic president?

The practical and psychological obstacles to Biden officials admitting the extent of their wrongness on Israel.

What BDS is achieving

Is the left too purist when it comes to imperfect allies like AOC?

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