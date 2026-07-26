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“People’s Feet Need to be Held to the Fire.”

Ben Rhodes and Yousef Munayyer on the Democratic Party’s transformation on Israel-Palestine
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Our guests are Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, co-host of Pod Save the World, and author of All We Say: A History of the United States in 15 Speeches, and Yousef Munayyer, head of the Palestine/Israel program at the Arab Center, Washington DC.

We discuss the Democratic Party’s rapid transformation on Israel-Palestine.

Topics include:

  • What the next phase of Israel debate might be

  • The 2028 presidential landscape

  • Who should advise the next Democratic president?

  • The practical and psychological obstacles to Biden officials admitting the extent of their wrongness on Israel.

  • What BDS is achieving

  • Is the left too purist when it comes to imperfect allies like AOC?

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