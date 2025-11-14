Share

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove is the rabbi of the Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City. He has written for a variety of Jewish publications, including The Jewish Week and The Forward. He is the author of the 2024 book “For Such a Time as This: On Being Jewish Today” and the host of the podcast Common Faith.

We have some strong disagreements so I’m grateful that he was willing to come on and discuss them with me.

Topics include:

The tension between a Jewish state and a democratic state

The feasibility of a two-state solution and how to pursue it

The right of return

Listening to Palestinians

What anti-Zionism means

Why he felt compelled to speak against Zohran Mamdani

Defining genocide

How to approach Jewish division