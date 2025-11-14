The Beinart Notebook

A Conversation with Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

The prominent New York Rabbi and I hash out our differences on Zohran Mamdani and Israel-Palestine
Nov 14, 2025

Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove is the rabbi of the Park Avenue Synagogue in New York City. He has written for a variety of Jewish publications, including The Jewish Week and The Forward. He is the author of the 2024 book “For Such a Time as This: On Being Jewish Today” and the host of the podcast Common Faith.

We have some strong disagreements so I’m grateful that he was willing to come on and discuss them with me.

Topics include:

  • The tension between a Jewish state and a democratic state

  • The feasibility of a two-state solution and how to pursue it

  • The right of return

  • Listening to Palestinians

  • What anti-Zionism means

  • Why he felt compelled to speak against Zohran Mamdani

  • Defining genocide

  • How to approach Jewish division

