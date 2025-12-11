ATTENTION! TIME CHANGE

This week’s Zoom call will be early, Friday at 12pm ET.

Our guest will be Mahmood Mamdani, the Herbert Lehman Professor of Government at Columbia University, and father of the mayor-elect of New York City. We’ll talk about Professor Mamdani’s new memoir about his family’s experience in Uganda, his research on the similarities— and differences— between settler-colonialism in South Africa, Israel-Palestine and the United States, and his values.

This week’s call will be cosponsored with Jewish Currents.

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.