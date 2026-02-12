This week’s Zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1pm Eastern.

Our guest will be Sari Bashi, founder of Gisha, the Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, the leading Israeli human rights group offering legal assistance to Palestinians. She’s also author of the new memoir, Upside-Down Love, about her love affair with a Palestinian professor confined by Israel to the West Bank city of Ramallah. (For his protection, they are not publicizing his image or real name.)

We’ll talk about her story of love in the face of institutional oppression, and about Israel’s restrictions on Palestinian movement, particularly in Gaza, where despite a so-called “cease-fire,” Palestinians remain largely unable to enter or leave the Strip.

Share

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.