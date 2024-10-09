The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross E Bluestein's avatar
Ross E Bluestein
Oct 9, 2024

Thank you fro your courage Peter. As an American Jew whe came of age in the 1960's and 1970's in a Jewish community, I went to Hebrew School three times a week, was Bar Mitzvah and walked around my neighborhood canvassing for the Jewish National Fund. I learned many myths about the founding and growth of the state of Israel, which was purposely connected to what it meant to be Jewish. I read the autobiographies of Abba Eban and Golda Meir. I learned some painful lessons over the succeeding ears about the real founding and development of Israel, quite by accident. As an undergraduate student at U'Mass, I decided to write a term paper on "human rights" and came across the works of Noam Chomsky. What an awakening. Since then, I have had the pleasure and privilege of reading Norman Finkelstein ("Gaza and the Misuse of Anti Semitism") Edward Said, Illan Pappe and many more courageous Jews like you. I'm now an immigration lawyer in Falmouth, MA, on Cape Cod, after practicing criminal law for many years. We have a very active ceasefire organization hereand have put on a number of well attended educational forums featuring Rabbi Brian Walt and Alice Rothschild.

We need to do more. I just wanted to say:Thank you, thank you, thank you. If you are ever in Falmouth on the cape, don't hesitate to pay us a visit. We live on a wonderful bike path a stone's throw from the harbor and beaches. Keep up the good work and I look forward to the Ta-Nehisi Coates interview.

Reply
Share
One World's avatar
One World
Oct 9, 2024

Peter, thank you for your kind, thoughtful profile of Ta-Nehisi Coates, writers as truth-tellers, and what they face when they tell their truth. Very much looking forward to your interview this Thursday.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture