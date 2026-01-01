Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gaza
Philip Gordon, former National Security Advisor to Vice President Harris, on US policy toward Israel-Palestine
This week’s zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM, Eastern.
Our guest will be Philip Gordon, a scholar at the Brookings Institution and former National Security Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris. We’ll talk about the Biden-Harris administration’s actions regarding Israel and Gaza, Kamala Harris’s statements about Gaza during the campaign, how she might have governed as president and what policies Democrats should pursue toward Israel-Palestine in the future.
