This week’s Zoom call will be at a SPECIAL TIME: WEDNESDAY AT 2 PM EASTERN.

Our guest will be Aslı Ü. Bâli, the Howard M. Holtzmann Professor of Law at Yale. Given the magnitude of what the US (with Israel’s help) has now done, I want to talk about more than just Iran. I want to talk about the kind of global power the United States has become, and what it means not just for the safety of people in the Middle East, but for people across the world. Aslı is the most brilliant thinker about international law, American foreign policy and the Middle East that I know. I’m grateful she’s making time for this conversation.

Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.