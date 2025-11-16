The Beinart Notebook

Share post
The Life and Politics of Edward Said

Nubar Hovsepian’s new book about his friend Said’s life and work and what it means today
Nov 16, 2025
Our guest is Chapman University Professor Emeritus Nubar Hovsepian, author of the new book, Edward Said: The Politics of an Oppositional Intellectual. We talked about Professor Hovsepian’s insights into Said, his close friend, and about what we might learn from Said’s work for this moment in Israel-Palestine and the United States.

Topics include:

  • the impact of the ‘67 War on Said

  • being pro-Palestinian in NYC and at Columbia in the sixties

  • Said’s opposition to the Oslo accords

  • Said’s relationships with Yasser Arafat, Noam Chomsky, and Daniel Barenboim

  • The rise of Hamas

  • What Said might have thought about today’s pro-Palestinian movement

We referenced Said’s friendship with Daniel Barenboim. For more on that, you can watch Knowledge is the beginning: The story of the Arab-Israeli orchestra founded by Daniel Barenboim.

Reminder: there will be no Zoom call this Friday.

