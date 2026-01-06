This week’s Zoom call will be at a special time, Wednesday at 1 PM, Eastern.

Our guest will be one of the foremost scholars of US policy towards Latin America, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Yale historian, Greg Grandin, author of Empire’s Workshop: Latin America, the United States, and the Rise of the New Imperialism and America, América: A New History of the New World. We’ll talk about how the Trump administration’s abduction of Nicolás Maduro fits into the long-history of US imperialism in the Western Hemisphere, and the world.

This conversation will be cosponsored by Jewish Currents.

