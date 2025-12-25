The Religious Left
Musya Herzog and Meyer Labin on trying to reach the ultra-orthodox
This week’s zoom call will be at our regular time, Friday at 1 PM.
Our guests will be two remarkable people, Musya Herzog and Meyer Labin. Musya is a neuropsychologist who grew up in the Chabad-Lubavitch community in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Meyer is a Yiddish-language journalist and writer from the Satmar community. Both are now active in Smol Emuni, the religious left. They’ll talk about the discourse about Israel and Zionism in ultra-Orthodox communities, and what it might take to make them more sympathetic to Palestinian rights.
Zoom link is below for paid subscribers. After the conversation, they’ll get access to the full video and podcast.
