“There Are Lots of Members of Our Caucus Who Refuse to Recognize the Truth.”

Our guest is Chris Van Hollen, Democratic Senator from Maryland. He’s been among the senators most vocal about changing US policy towards Israel. In May, he wrote a New York Times column calling for conditioning US arms sales to the Jewish state and suggested that “Democrats should pursue a last-gasp effort to salvage a two-state solution. If that effort fails, the United States will have to consider other options to secure equal political and legal rights for all.” We talk about his efforts to stop further US-Israeli military integration and defend Palestinian human rights.

Topics include:

The dramatic shift on Israel in US politics

What he expects with respect to Israel of the next Democratic presidential nominee

Whether the Iron Dome contributes to Israeli aggression

What level of divestment and sanctions he supports

Does international law give Palestinians the right to violent resistance against Israeli troops?

Should the US join the ICC?

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