The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

“There Are Lots of Members of Our Caucus Who Refuse to Recognize the Truth.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen on changing the Democratic Party’s approach to Israel-Palestine
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Our guest is Chris Van Hollen, Democratic Senator from Maryland. He’s been among the senators most vocal about changing US policy towards Israel. In May, he wrote a New York Times column calling for conditioning US arms sales to the Jewish state and suggested that “Democrats should pursue a last-gasp effort to salvage a two-state solution. If that effort fails, the United States will have to consider other options to secure equal political and legal rights for all.” We talk about his efforts to stop further US-Israeli military integration and defend Palestinian human rights.

Topics include:

  • The dramatic shift on Israel in US politics

  • What he expects with respect to Israel of the next Democratic presidential nominee

  • Whether the Iron Dome contributes to Israeli aggression

  • What level of divestment and sanctions he supports

  • Does international law give Palestinians the right to violent resistance against Israeli troops?

  • Should the US join the ICC?

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Peter Beinart.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture