There is No Ceasefire

Muhammad Shehada on the Trump plan
Oct 26, 2025

Our guest is Gaza-born political analyst Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He’s been explaining why Trump’s ceasefire isn’t even a ceasefire, let alone a path to Palestinian freedom. And he’s been discussing the clashes inside Gaza between Hamas and Israeli-supported clans. We talked about the Trump plan, Gaza’s future, and the long-term consequences of this genocide.

Topics include:

  • Israel’s plans for the more than half of Gaza still under its control

  • Palestinian public opinion of Hamas

  • The potential role of international peacekeepers in and out of Gaza

  • The background and makeup of emerging rival criminal gangs in Gaza

  • The future of Palestinian politics, and Marwan Barghouti’s potential role

