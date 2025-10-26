There is No Ceasefire

Share

Our guest is Gaza-born political analyst Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. He’s been explaining why Trump’s ceasefire isn’t even a ceasefire, let alone a path to Palestinian freedom. And he’s been discussing the clashes inside Gaza between Hamas and Israeli-supported clans. We talked about the Trump plan, Gaza’s future, and the long-term consequences of this genocide.

Topics include:

Israel’s plans for the more than half of Gaza still under its control

Palestinian public opinion of Hamas

The potential role of international peacekeepers in and out of Gaza

The background and makeup of emerging rival criminal gangs in Gaza

The future of Palestinian politics, and Marwan Barghouti’s potential role