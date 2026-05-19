What We Told Nicholas Kristof

Issa Amro is a renowned non-violent human rights activist in the West Bank, and Sari Bashi is the executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel. Both were referenced in the recent New York Times op-ed by Nicholas Kristof entitled The Silence that Meets the Rape of Palestinians. Given the strong reaction against the piece by supporters of Israel, I wanted to dig deeper with them into the atrocities it described, and what must be done.

* This conversation includes frank descriptions of torture and sexual violence. *

Reminder: No Zoom call this Friday

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