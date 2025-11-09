What Zohran Mamdani's Election Tells Us About the Politics of Israel-Palestine

Share

Our guests are Palestinian-American Georgia State Representative, and gubernatorial candidate, Ruwa Romman, who was denied the chance to speak at last year’s Democratic convention, and former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes, co-host of the podcast, Pod Save the World.

Topics include:

How to deal with right-wing critics of Israel like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Marjorie Taylor Green

Do voters care about Israel-Palestine?

How Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries can be moved

Islamaphobia on the campaign trail

Whether 2026 elections will be free and fair