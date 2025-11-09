The Beinart Notebook

Share post
What Zohran Mamdani's Election Tells Us About the Politics of Israel-Palestine

Ruwa Romman and Ben Rhodes on how this debate will play out going forward
Nov 09, 2025
Our guests are Palestinian-American Georgia State Representative, and gubernatorial candidate, Ruwa Romman, who was denied the chance to speak at last year’s Democratic convention, and former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes, co-host of the podcast, Pod Save the World.

Topics include:

  • How to deal with right-wing critics of Israel like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Marjorie Taylor Green

  • Do voters care about Israel-Palestine?

  • How Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries can be moved

  • Islamaphobia on the campaign trail

  • Whether 2026 elections will be free and fair

