I taped a conversation with Orly Noy, an Israeli writer born in Iran who translates Farsi literature into Hebrew. We talked about the excruciating experience of watching her adopted country attack the other nation that she considers home.
When Your Country Attacks Your Homeland
Orly Noy on being Iranian and Israeli during this horrific war
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid
The Beinart Notebook
A conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.A conversation about American foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people.
