“A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”
• “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Trumplation: (Whatever happened to the NFL kneeling “controversy”?). Trump nimbly hops from venue to venue putting on a fine, fast-paced, show. Most candidates have a standard stump speech and the occasional Major (and utterly predicable) Statement. This gets stupefying. Trump’s a maniac but he’s never a drag.
• So vary use of the fifty tactics listed here and in 198 METHODS OF NONVIOLENT ACTION
• Stop and restart tactics.
“Keep the pressure on, with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose.“
“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”
• Keep the pressure on. (“Trumplation: From North Korea to the EU to London to Helsinki backed by an unending chorus of tweets.”). “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” (“Trumplation: One Donald Trump tweeting, many Democrats attempting to counter.”) As Trump supporter Steve Bannon says, “Flood the zone.”
• “Retirees control a large portion of U.S. wealth, including pensions, retirement savings, and investments. Coordinated boycotts and consumer strikes led by seniors could devastate companies complicit in authoritarian policies. Elderly and disabled Americans rely heavily on public services, and we have the organizational capacity—through AARP, unions, and advocacy groups—to resist efforts to dismantle them. If seniors collectively mobilize against authoritarianism, we could tip elections, pressure lawmakers, and halt policies that dismantle democracy.”
• “Activate Economic Pressure Tactics. Boycott corporations that fund authoritarian politicians or support voter suppression. Leverage pension funds and retirement savings to push for ethical investment and corporate accountability. Use purchasing power strategically--organizing collective action to demand fair labor practices and anti-authoritarian policies from businesses.”
• “University faculties must join together under the umbrella of the American Association of University Professors to speak out against Trump’s assault on free speech and debate at universities, sue the Trump administration for violating their rights under the First Amendment, and develop a media strategy to alert the public to the dangers.”
• The list of fifty tactics noted above—use to keep the pressure on.
• Many of the ideas above can be used to keep the pressure on.
• Use the 198 METHODS OF NONVIOLENT ACTION
• Go to places of business and homes of the opposition. Have supporters follow around Administration targets.
• Consider mock trials for murder for Trump and Musk, for their budget cut effects. And mock funerals. And there can be other dramatic actions surrounding this, like hunger strikes if the cuts and deaths keep happening.
How trump musk cuts have led to deaths
• “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” “(Trumplation: I’ll run for a third term).” So threaten some of the above tactics, even if not intending or unsure about doing so. Let the Trump Administration worry about which threats will be enacted. Say things like: We will sue you/bring you to court, impeach you, picket your house.”
“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also, it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”
• “Trump doesn't blast “free trade.” He attacks Ford for building plants in Mexico. He doesn’t call out “our broken immigration system.” He conjures Mexican rapists.” “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” “(Trumplation: target individuals not institutions – Carmen Yulin Cruz, Stephen Colbert, Megyn Kelly. Trump doesn’t attack The Media. He attacks Megyn Kelly. Trump doesn’t attack Hollywood. He calls out Rosie O’Donnell (who once called for guillotining folks like Trump).”
• “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” “(Trumplation: Crooked Hillary, Corrupt Kaine.) Ridicule certainly is Trump’s most potent weapon. When others attack Trump they tend to argue with or criticize him. That’s far less effective than ridicule.”
• Give negative nicknames to Trump or Musk, using at times the opposite of what Trump says about himself: Dangerous Don, Corrupt Don, the Lyin’ King, Cheating Don. And Mean Musk, Malicious Musk, Heartless Musk.
o Trump can still be fitted for an orange prison uniform to match his skin color.
o Trump plans on setting up a gift shop in the White House selling bleach for Covid and oversized ear patches.
o He plans on recording an album of rock classics; like “I’m a loser,” “I fought the law and the law won,” and “Dazed and confused.”
o Trump is small, tiny, infinitesimal, itsy-bitsy, little, meager, microscopic, mini, miniature, minute, pint-sized, puny, small-scale, teensy, teeny, wee, undersized, elf-like.
• A contest on the most destructive actions Trump /Musk have taken. Or one for the weirdest Trump quotes. Robert Reich had a contest on what would be a fitting monument to Trump rather than his face being carved on Mount Rushmore. The winner was “Name a Federal prison after him.”; another good entry was “Name a landfill after him.”
• Discuss the several bankruptcies of shrewd businessman Donald Trump.
• Obviously, the best targets are Trump and Musk, but others can be used because of the negatives of their policies so far; such as those in his cabinet, like RFK Jr. and his effects on the nation’s health. Even asking whether he should be charged for murder (a threat) for things like this: “Kennedy is set to announce Thursday the planned changes, which include axing 10,000 full-time employees spread across departments tasked with responding to disease outbreaks, approving new drugs, providing insurance for the poorest Americans and more. The worker cuts are in addition to roughly 10,000 employees who opted to leave the department since President Trump took office, through voluntary separation offers.”
• Also, perhaps attack some big corporate figures who represent the rich (of course Musk fits that category, besides his cutting of people and programs). Or attack some Administration-supporting members of Congress who represent particular special interests.
• Consider using the explosive content in attachment one for a personal attack.
• Some example ridiculing graphics:
After his recent medical exam, it turns out that this is not Trump’s signature, but the display of his erratic and unhealthy EKG heart rhythm.