This page will evolve. Please add suggestions in the comments.

Abdullah Awwad is a doctor in the orthopedic department of the Al Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. In his Fundraising page, he writes that his “once-vibrant city has been reduced to rubble” and that “we are currently living in overcrowded shelters, struggling for basic necessities like food, clean water, and medical supplies.” He is currently raising money to support his family and his dream of continuing his medical studies abroad before returning to Gaza to help further.

Hossam and Mariam Alzweidi were severely injured along with their four children by Israeli bombs and have been displaced ten times since October 7th. They’re trying to raise the money to seek medical care in Egypt. Their GoFundMe page is here.

Support the community of Umm Al Khair, those most impacted by the devastating loss and brutal murder of community and human rights activist Awdah Hathaleen, and to continue projects and dreams that he had for his community.