Ways to Help
A list of individuals and charities you can support to help people in Gaza
This page will evolve. Please add suggestions in the comments.
Abdullah Awwad is a doctor in the orthopedic department of the Al Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. In his Fundraising page, he writes that his “once-vibrant city has been reduced to rubble” and that “we are currently living in overcrowded shelters, struggling for basic necessities like food, clean water, and medical supplies.” He is currently raising money to support his family and his dream of continuing his medical studies abroad before returning to Gaza to help further.
Hossam and Mariam Alzweidi were severely injured along with their four children by Israeli bombs and have been displaced ten times since October 7th. They’re trying to raise the money to seek medical care in Egypt. Their GoFundMe page is here.
Support the community of Umm Al Khair, those most impacted by the devastating loss and brutal murder of community and human rights activist Awdah Hathaleen, and to continue projects and dreams that he had for his community.
British Shalom-Salaam Trust was established in 2004 to foster positive relations between Jews, Palestinians and other communities living within Israel’s 1967 borders, in the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan; and as refugees in other parts of the Middle East.
The Sameer Project and The Zaynab Project are two absolutely wonderful Palestinian-led mutual aid organizations who I’ve witnessed work tirelessly for 2 years to provide clean water trucks, food aid, tents, blankets and shoes in winter, etc etc to people in need. I’ve been directing my donations to them.
If anyone knows the name of the woman from Britain that offered help to Palestinians students who may be coming to britian, could you send it to me? She spoke during the zoom call with Dr. Awwad. There is a young woman that has applied to programs in Ireland and she is looking for regional contacts that might have information or contacts that could help her should she be accepted as a student. Once accepted she needs to move quickly to have qualifying parameters in place. I would just give the woman from Britain her contact info and Twitter profile so she could take a look and reach out on her own terms