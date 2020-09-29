Welcome

I started writing this newsletter and hosting these Zoom calls because I was frustrated with a lot of what I read about American foreign policy in general and Israel-Palestine in particular. I don’t think the US possesses any inherent right to run the world. If America wants moral authority, it must earn it. And I believe that the best way to secure the safety of the Jewish people, my people, is through equality and justice for Palestinians. I hope these principles foster a different kind of conversation. And I hope you’ll join in.

About Peter Beinart

Contributing opinion writer, New York Times. Editor-at-Large, Jewish Currents. MSNBC Contributor. Professor of Journalism and Political Science, Newmark School of Journalism, CUNY. Fellow, Foundation for Middle East Peace.

