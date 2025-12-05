The Beinart Notebook
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
FAQ
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How to Think About Boycotts
Two experts share their experience and insight
7 hrs ago
33
1
4
58:28
Jeremy Ben-Ami Thinks I Made a Mistake
The founder of J Street took issue with my recent apology so I invited him to discuss it
Dec 4
96
29
6
23:51
The Trump administration’s dangerous obsession with Jews
American Jewish college students deserve equal treatment. The Trump administration is giving them something far worse: superior treatment.
Dec 1
197
17
37
6:02
November 2025
Boycott, Solidarity and Taking Responsibility: Ahmed Moor speaks to Peter Beinart about the TAU speech
A repost of the Occupied Thoughts podcast
Nov 30
157
37
18
38:08
A Short History of the Gaza Strip
Historian Anne Irfan discusses her new book
Nov 21
94
12
13
34:22
November “Ask Me Anything”
Nazi analogies, AIPAC’s influence, and Zohran’s smile
Nov 17
51
8
1:00:22
The Life and Politics of Edward Said
Nubar Hovsepian’s new book about his friend Said’s life and work and what it means today
Nov 16
141
9
13
56:22
A Conversation with Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove
The prominent New York Rabbi and I hash out our differences on Zohran Mamdani and Israel-Palestine
Nov 14
159
84
16
55:03
When Equality Feels like a Mortal Threat
Understanding the Terror that Zohran Mamdani’s Election Inspires in Some Jews
Nov 10
166
34
24
6:35
What Zohran Mamdani's Election Tells Us About the Politics of Israel-Palestine
Ruwa Romman and Ben Rhodes on how this debate will play out going forward
Nov 9
170
8
20
58:14
What Will Establishment Jewish Leaders Sacrifice to Defeat Mamdani?
They care more about preserving Israeli impunity than opposing sexual harassment, combatting anti-Muslim bigotry, or even defending American democracy.
Nov 3
368
33
50
8:55
How Zohran Became Possible
Jonathan Mahler on New York City's evolution
Nov 2
90
5
6
47:03
© 2025 Peter Beinart
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts