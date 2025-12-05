The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

November 2025

Boycott, Solidarity and Taking Responsibility: Ahmed Moor speaks to Peter Beinart about the TAU speech
A repost of the Occupied Thoughts podcast
38:08
A Short History of the Gaza Strip
Historian Anne Irfan discusses her new book
34:22
November “Ask Me Anything”
Nazi analogies, AIPAC’s influence, and Zohran’s smile
1:00:22
The Life and Politics of Edward Said
Nubar Hovsepian’s new book about his friend Said’s life and work and what it means today
56:22
A Conversation with Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove
The prominent New York Rabbi and I hash out our differences on Zohran Mamdani and Israel-Palestine
55:03
When Equality Feels like a Mortal Threat
Understanding the Terror that Zohran Mamdani’s Election Inspires in Some Jews
6:35
What Zohran Mamdani's Election Tells Us About the Politics of Israel-Palestine
Ruwa Romman and Ben Rhodes on how this debate will play out going forward
58:14
What Will Establishment Jewish Leaders Sacrifice to Defeat Mamdani?
They care more about preserving Israeli impunity than opposing sexual harassment, combatting anti-Muslim bigotry, or even defending American democracy.
8:55
How Zohran Became Possible
Jonathan Mahler on New York City's evolution
47:03
