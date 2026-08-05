The Beinart Notebook

The Beinart Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Andy Levin’s Revenge

The former Michigan Congressman who lost to AIPAC and Haley Stevens talks about the victory of his friend, Abdul El-Sayed
∙ Paid

Our guest is Andy Levin, the former Democratic congressman who represented Michigan’s 9th District until his 2022 loss to Haley Stevens. Stevens in turn appears to have lost to Abdul El-Sayed in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Senate, despite outspending him eleven to one. I invited Andy to analyze the race thus far and the general election to come against MAGA candidate Mike Rogers.

Topics include:

  • AIPAC and the enormous amount of money thrown into this race

  • Why centrists might not be the most “electable”

  • El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers

  • Muslim-Jewish coalitions

  • Combatting Islamaphobia

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Peter Beinart.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Peter Beinart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture