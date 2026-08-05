Andy Levin’s Revenge

Our guest is Andy Levin, the former Democratic congressman who represented Michigan’s 9th District until his 2022 loss to Haley Stevens. Stevens in turn appears to have lost to Abdul El-Sayed in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Senate, despite outspending him eleven to one. I invited Andy to analyze the race thus far and the general election to come against MAGA candidate Mike Rogers.

Topics include:

AIPAC and the enormous amount of money thrown into this race

Why centrists might not be the most “electable”

El-Sayed vs. Mike Rogers

Muslim-Jewish coalitions

Combatting Islamaphobia

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