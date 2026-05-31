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“You Cannot Pick and Choose Exceptions to Your Bigotry”

Ruwa Romman and Ben Lorber on how progressives should respond to the anti-Israel right
May 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Palestinian-American Georgia State Representative Ruwa Romman recently wrote on X of former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I’m tired of Palestine being used to erase every other misdeed once someone with a platform says anything for us.”

Ben Lorber is the co-author of Safety Through Solidarity: A Radical Guide to Fighting Antisemitism, and a senior research analyst at Political Research Associates, who writes frequently about the American right.

Topics include:

  • Why have segments of the American right turned against Israel?

  • Whether and how to challenge right wing hosts when progressives appear on their shows

  • Is right-wing antisemitism influencing the left?

  • How to talk about Israel’s undue influence on American politics without playing into antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories

  • Is it even possible at this point to disentangle Jewishness from Israel and Zionism?

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