“You Cannot Pick and Choose Exceptions to Your Bigotry”

Palestinian-American Georgia State Representative Ruwa Romman recently wrote on X of former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I’m tired of Palestine being used to erase every other misdeed once someone with a platform says anything for us.”
Ben Lorber is the co-author of Safety Through Solidarity: A Radical Guide to Fighting Antisemitism, and a senior research analyst at Political Research Associates, who writes frequently about the American right.
Topics include:
Why have segments of the American right turned against Israel?
Whether and how to challenge right wing hosts when progressives appear on their shows
Is right-wing antisemitism influencing the left?
How to talk about Israel’s undue influence on American politics without playing into antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories
Is it even possible at this point to disentangle Jewishness from Israel and Zionism?