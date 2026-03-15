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Chris Hayes

The All In and WITHpod host on being a progressive in the mainstream media
Mar 15, 2026
∙ Paid

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Our guest is Chris Hayes, host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNOW and the Why Is This Happening? Podcast. He’s also author most recently of The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Chris sits at a difficult and crucial intersection, between the progressive world (he’s the former Washington editor of The Nation) and mainstream television. I want to talk about how he navigates it, including on Israel-Palestine, what progressives should understand about the American media, and how his work has changed given the perils now facing American democracy.

Topics covered include:

  • what progressives should understand about mainstream media and mainstream audiences

  • the generational shift on Israel-Palestine

  • how eliding the distinction between Jews and Israel feeds antisemitism

  • the pro-Israel camp’s fear of engagement

  • the likelihood of Trump destroying our democracy

  • resisting the temptation of escapism in these troubled times

  • how to reclaim our attention

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