Our guest is Chris Hayes, host of All In with Chris Hayes on MSNOW and the Why Is This Happening? Podcast. He’s also author most recently of The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource. Chris sits at a difficult and crucial intersection, between the progressive world (he’s the former Washington editor of The Nation) and mainstream television. I want to talk about how he navigates it, including on Israel-Palestine, what progressives should understand about the American media, and how his work has changed given the perils now facing American democracy.
Topics covered include:
what progressives should understand about mainstream media and mainstream audiences
the generational shift on Israel-Palestine
how eliding the distinction between Jews and Israel feeds antisemitism
the pro-Israel camp’s fear of engagement
the likelihood of Trump destroying our democracy
resisting the temptation of escapism in these troubled times
how to reclaim our attention