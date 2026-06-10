Is a Jewish Democracy a Contradiction in Terms?

Dan Shapiro served as ambassador to Israel under the Obama administration. He’s currently Distinguished Fellow at the Scrowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. Shapiro and I hold very different views about what needs to happen in Israel-Palestine, so I invited him to discuss them.

Topics include:

Why there has been no two-state solution

Should the US have conditioned aid on an end to settlement growth?

Does Israel practice apartheid?

Why should a Palestinian state be demilitarized but not Israel?

Why should Hamas be excluded from Palestinians elections but Ben Gvir be allowed to run in Israeli ones?

How power affects what is considered realistic and fair

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