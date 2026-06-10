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Is a Jewish Democracy a Contradiction in Terms?

Former ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro and I disagree
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Dan Shapiro served as ambassador to Israel under the Obama administration. He’s currently Distinguished Fellow at the Scrowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council. Shapiro and I hold very different views about what needs to happen in Israel-Palestine, so I invited him to discuss them.

Topics include:

  • Why there has been no two-state solution

  • Should the US have conditioned aid on an end to settlement growth?

  • Does Israel practice apartheid?

  • Why should a Palestinian state be demilitarized but not Israel?

  • Why should Hamas be excluded from Palestinians elections but Ben Gvir be allowed to run in Israeli ones?

  • How power affects what is considered realistic and fair

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